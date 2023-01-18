Click to share this via email

Authorities are looking for actor Julian Sands after he went missing while hiking up Southern California’s notoriously deadly Mount Baldy.

“Around 7:30 pm on Friday, Jan 13, a hiker was reported missing in the Baldy Bowl area,” San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Corporal Nathan Campos told PEOPLE.

The family of the “Oceans Thirteen” actor, 65, reported him as missing on Friday.

On Saturday, drones and helicopters replaced a search crew due to extreme weather conditions.

“A search crew was sent out, but because of weather conditions, they were pulled on Saturday. Helicopters and drones will be out there to continue to search, weather permitting,” continued Sheriff Campos.

Sands’ disappearance comes after 14 other reports of missing people in the Mt Baldy region, according to police via a news report posted to Facebook on Wednesday.

“These rescue missions have been for lost, stranded and/or injured hikers. Unfortunately, during these past 4 weeks, two hikers did not survive after falling and injuring themselves,” claimed the report.

The mountain is currently experiencing severely dangerous weather conditions regarding ice and high winds.