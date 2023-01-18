Whoopi Goldberg didn’t back down on Wednesday’s “The View” airing after a very enthusiastic audience member shouted “You old broad!” at the longtime host.

Before the panel of women could even divulge the morning’s hot topics, a brief confrontation emerged between Goldberg and an overzealous audience member.

“Did you just call me an old broad?” asked the 67-year-old TV host as she faced the audience member in shock.

The camera panned to the woman in the audience wearing a mask and a big fur hat as she nodded in agreement while clapping.

Goldberg appeared to simmer down fast and took the comment lightly.

“She said, ‘You old broad,’ and I was like, ‘Hey, it’s Wednesday, and I am an old broad and happy about it.’

Goldberg’s co-host and friend Sunny Hostin, 54, spoke in Goldberg’s defence during the on-air debacle, reminding the audience that being an “old broad is better than being the alternative.”

“The alternative is not attractive to any of us,” replied Goldberg. “We all want to be old broads and old dudes, you know?”

The jury is still out on whether the audience member meant harm with her heckling, as she could have just been referencing Goldberg’s latest book, Two Old Broads, published last November.