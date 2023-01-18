Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are taking some time apart. A source tells ET that the parents of two are currently “on a break” from their romance.

“The two have had an up and down relationship,” the source says, “and although they aren’t together right now, it doesn’t mean it’s over for good.”

As for why they’re pressing pause on their relationship, the source explains, “Kylie and Travis live different lifestyles and that’s been a big issue.”

“With two kids, Kylie doesn’t go out too much. Travis on the other hand lives a life of late nights in the studio and going out with friends,” the source says. “The two love and respect each other and will continue to co-parent.”

Kylie and Travis were first linked in 2017. After a brief split in 2019, they rekindled things in 2020 and have been together since. They welcomed their daughter, Stormi, in 2018, and their son, whose name has yet to be revealed, last year.

News of their break comes three months after Instagram model Rojean Kar accused Travis of cheating on Kylie with her. Travis denied the claims on his Instagram Story, writing, “It’s a lot of weird s**t going on… I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling.”