Hollywood is rooting for Andrea Riseborough to get the Best Actress nomination at this year’s Academy Awards.

The actress, 41, stars in the 2022 drama “To Leslie,” which is about a single mom in Texas who wins the lottery and spends her money just as fast. The film is the directorial debut of longtime television director and producer Michael Morris, known for the breakout series “Better Call Saul.”

Although the film did not receive any nods at the Golden Globes or The Critics Choice awards, the film has received exceptional praise from some prominent Hollywood names.

Paltrow and Norton are two of the more vocal actors who are rooting for Riseborough’s nomination.

Paltrow, 50, took to Instagram last Wednesday to let her 8.2 million followers know that Riseborough “should win every award there is and all the ones that haven’t been invented yet” for her riveting performance.

Norton, 53, took to Instagram as well to praise the film.

“For those interested in really great acting I’ll share that Andrea Riseborough’s portrayal in “To Leslie“ just knocked me sideways,” he wrote alongside some screencaps of the film.

Only time will tell if the Academy will acknowledge “To Leslie” for its gripping performance.

The Academy Awards nomination list will be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 24.