BTS band member Jin is sharing an update with fans after completing five weeks of military training in South Korea.

The K-pop star, who is the oldest member of the group, took to the fan community app Weverse to post some photos of himself in his uniform.

The musician wrote, “I’m having fun. I’m posting a photo with permission from the military,” according to CNN, adding: “Army, always be happy and stay well.”

SALUTE TO YOU, COMMANDER JIN! 💜#BTS' Jin posted an update on Weverse after finishing his military recruit training. He said he was given permission to post these photos. RELATED: https://t.co/dKdBQfOVaI#SEOKJIN pic.twitter.com/u4hB8rANiH — PhilSTAR L!fe (@philstarlife) January 18, 2023

BTS took to Twitter on December 13 as Jin began his 18 months of mandatory military service to wish him luck.

He’s thought to have entered service at Yeoncheon army base in the northern Gyeonggi province.

Fans also gathered to say goodbye to Jin at the time, but BTS’ Big Hit Music music label had shared a statement urging the Army to not visit the site of the entrance ceremony.

“The entrance ceremony is a time to be observed by military personnel and their families only. In order to prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, we ask fans to please refrain from visiting the site. Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts,” the message included.

Jin is the first of his bandmates to undertake military service.

It was revealed in October that all seven members of the popular band would serve their mandatory military duties under South Korean law, ending a debate on exempting them because of their artistic accomplishments.

Big Hit also revealed the band members were “looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment.”