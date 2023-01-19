Jennifer Lopez attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Prime Video's "Shotgun Wedding" at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 18, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Jennifer Lopez dazzled on the red carpet as she attended the premiere of her latest film “Shotgun Wedding” at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Wednesday.

Lopez, who stars in the rom-com as Darcy Rivera alongside Josh Duhamel’s Tom Fowler, made sure all eyes were on her as she posed for photographers in a glittering, sheer, nude dress.

The glamorous get-up included a yellow bow tied around her waist, and she teamed it with a matching yellow clutch and some dangling diamond earrings.

A synopsis for the flick reads, “Darcy and Tom gather their families for a destination wedding, but the ceremony gets put on hold when gunmen take everyone hostage.

“Now, they must do everything they can to save their loved ones — if they don’t wind up killing each other first.”

The movie also stars Jennifer Coolidge, Lenny Kravitz, Steve Coulter, and more.

“I couldn’t have gotten luckier to have the most amazing leading man who could do the comedy, do the action, and really nail the emotional stuff,” Lopez recently raved of working with Duhamel in an interview with ET.

“We always said, it was Josh’s line to me on our first call that we did, it was like, if people don’t believe us together, none of this works.

“It was one of those things where everything came together,” she added. “And then we had this really big expensive supporting cast, amazing stars and comedians and that were supporting us.”