Todd and Julie Chrisley spoke out about heading to prison in the latest episode of the “Chrisley Confessions” podcast, recorded before they officially started to serve their combined 19-year sentence on Tuesday.

The pair insisted they had faith that things would work out despite their federal tax fraud case convictions.

Todd said, “The legal system, which we’ve never been a part of until now, is a very complex system that we just are still learning and we don’t know, which is why we have all these attorneys that work for us.

“You just have to hope and pray to God that when one division of the judicial system fails, that the next level, which is the appellate court, sees the mistakes and tries to correct those mistakes,” he added, according to People.

He continued, “That’s the best that you can hope for. And you have to put your faith in God and hope that God is going to lift you up and push you forward. And that’s what we’re doing right now.”

Todd insisted he’s aware that “there are so many more people that are facing far worse than what we’re facing.”

He went on, “I think that that’s why I’m in a better place with it, because I know that this is not my final destination.

“I know that this may be my future for a minute, but I also have faith that the judicial system is going to turn it around. I also have faith that the appellate court is going to see this for what it is.”

“We’ve intentionally not talked about the case because we’ve been asked not to,” he told listeners. “We’re going to let our attorneys do the speaking on that.”

Julie shared, “We do believe that this test will become a testimony.

“We do believe that there is purpose in this pain and we do not believe that this is the end of the road for us, that we are just beginning to scratch the surface of God’s will for our lives. We thank every person who listens to our podcast. We just thank you for that and thank you for your prayers.”

Todd, who was sentenced to 12 years in prison, headed to Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Pensacola in Florida, a minimum security facility, where he met his deadline to turn himself in for lockup earlier this week, TMZ reported.

Julie, meanwhile, was originally set to report to FCI Marianna in Jackson County, Florida, just two hours away, but instead headed to Federal Medical Center Lexington in Lexington, Kentucky after being re-designated to the facility on Dec. 20.

The “Chrisley Knows Best” stars were sentenced back in November, nearly six months after they were found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud.

The couple previously filed motions asking for bail pending an appeal, but the judge denied their request, meaning they had to begin their prison sentences as planned.