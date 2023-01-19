Click to share this via email

Ghostface returns in the first official full-length trailer for “Scream VI”.

The two-minute clip, released by Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group, sees the infamous serial killer embark on a killing spree unlike any other in New York City.

“Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter,” the official synopsis reads. “In ‘Scream VI’, Melissa Barrera (“Sam Carpenter”), Jasmin Savoy Brown (“Mindy Meeks-Martin”), Mason Gooding (“Chad Meeks-Martin”), Jenna Ortega (“Tara Carpenter”), Hayden Panettiere (“Kirby Reed”) and Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) return to their roles in the franchise alongside Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving.”

Ghostface in Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group’s “Scream VI”. — Photo: Paramount Pictures

Melissa Barrera (“Sam Carpenter”), Jenna Ortega (“Tara Carpenter”), Jasmin Savoy Brown (“Mindy Meeks-Martin”) and Mason Gooding (“Chad Meeks-Martin”) star in Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group’s “Scream VI”. — Photo: Paramount Pictures

Along with the trailer, the production companies also unveiled a new poster for the film and first look images, as seen below.

“Scream VI” — Photo: Paramount Pictures

Dermot Mulroney (“Detective Bailey “) stars in Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group’s “Scream VI”. — Photo: Paramount Pictures

Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) stars in Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group’s “Scream VI”. — Photo: Paramount Pictures

Hayden Panettiere (“Kirby Reed”) stars in Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group’s “Scream VI”. — Photo: Paramount Pictures

Melissa Barrera (“Sam Carpenter”) and Jenna Ortega (“Tara Carpenter”) star in Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group’s “Scream VI”. — Photo: Paramount Pictures

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the sixth instalment of “Scream” hits theatres on March 10.