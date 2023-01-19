There’s confusion in the air for the Kardashians.

A source has told Page Six that the Kardashians are both “confused and concerned” with Kanye West’s recent marriage to Yeezy architect Bianca Censori.

One of the issues of importance for the Kardashians is how West’s new wife-to-be would enter their kids’ lives.

According to the source, the family allegedly doesn’t even consider their hitch a legitimate marriage.

“The family isn’t taking this as a marriage yet,” a source admits to Page Six. “They don’t know what it is.”

Following a series of public controversies in the last few months, including online antisemitic rants, it was reported that last week the “Donda” rapper, 45, wed his employee, Censori, 28, at an intimate ceremony in Beverly Hills.

“Kim has a bad opinion of her,” an insider source previously reported to Page Six. “This woman has done stuff to make herself look like Kim.”

The source has stated that the Kardashians are waiting for marriage papers before acknowledging their marriage as legitimate.

“They aren’t sure if it is a PR stunt,” says the source. “They are waiting to see if he files for papers. They are nervous because if it’s real, she would be in the children’s life.”

Kim Kardashian and West broke the internet when they split in February 2021. The ex-couple share four children, North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint.