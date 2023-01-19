Jennifer Lopez had some wedding jitters before tying the knot with Ben Affleck.

The actress, who has been busy promoting her latest flick “Shotgun Wedding”, admitted she had “a little PTSD” before marrying the actor, given the fact they’d been engaged before and it “fell apart.”

Lopez told Jimmy Kimmel on his show Wednesday that she questioned whether the marriage was “really happening.”

She shared, “We were so happy and, of course, it was happening, but the wedding was so stressful,” before saying that Affleck had suggested they wed in Las Vegas in July 2022.

“One day, Ben just said, ‘F**k it, let’s just go to Vegas and get married tonight,’” the star recalled.

“He was like, ‘Go to rehearsal. When you get back here, I’m going to have everything set up.’”

The showbiz pair, who had previously been engaged from 2002 to 2004, then tied the knot again in front of family and friends in Georgia a month later.

Lopez and Affleck famously rekindled their romance after she split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez in 2021.

She was previously married to Marc Antony, with whom she shares twins Emme and Maximilian, 14.

Affleck, on the other hand, married Jennifer Garner before they split in 2015. They finalized their divorce in 2018. The exes share Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10 together.