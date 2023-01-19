"Stranger Things" stars Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard as Eleven and Mike respectively.

Finn Wolfhard isn’t sweating Millie Bobby Brown’s claim that he was a “lousy kisser” on the set of “Stranger Things.”

The actress, 18, made the remark about Wolfhard last November in an installment of Vanity Fair‘s celebrity lie detector test videos.

Mike and Eleven — Wolfhard and Brown’s characters on the smash Netflix show — are romantically involved and share their first kiss in the series.

Wolfhard, 20, was given the opportunity to respond to Brown’s remark on an upcoming episode of “The Drew Barrymore.”

The critical comment rolled off Wolfhard’s back as he referenced his young age during the kiss as the reason why the experience was not pleasant.

“You know what? I was fine with it,” Wolfhard explained to Barrymore.

“My first, like, on-screen kiss was with Millie, but I didn’t know how to like approach that in any way. There was no like, ‘You’re gonna do this thing, and at the end of the take you’re gonna kiss her,'” detailed the actor.

And so I kinda just like head-butted her.”

“The romantic way of putting it is I head-butted her,” Wolfhard continued. “I was 12, so I’ll excuse it. I’d probably have done the same thing if I was not on screen in front of the entire world.”

The first four seasons of “Stranger Things” are available on Netflix.