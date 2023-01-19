Click to share this via email

Things are reportedly getting serious between Chris Evans and Alba Baptista.

Evans and Baptista made their romance social-media official earlier this month after the “Captain America” actor included his girlfriend in his “look back at 2022” Instagram Story video.

A source has since told Us Weekly of the couple, “Chris and Alba have gotten serious.

“This is the most committed anyone can remember him being in a very long time, if not ever.”

The lovebirds, who have been keeping their relationship on the down low, were first romantically linked in 2021.

The insider added: “They spend most of their time at his place in Massachusetts and love the quiet life there, surrounded by nature and away from the spotlight.

“Chris was very open that he wanted to take his time before settling down.”

Evans has been open about his desire to settle down in the past, telling the Men’s Journal back in 2019: “I really want kids. Yeah, I do. I like pretty pedestrian, domestic things.

“I want a wife, I want kids. I like ceremony. I want to carve pumpkins and decorate Christmas trees and s**t like that.”

Evans has been romantically linked to a whole host of celebs over the years including Minka Kelly, Jenny Slate, Jessica Biel and Kate Bosworth.