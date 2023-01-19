Click to share this via email

Adam Lambert is not a fan of the idea of Theo James playing George Michael in a biopic.

Rumours circulated earlier this week that a biopic was in order for the “Careless Whisper” singer, with talks of the “White Lotus” star taking on the leading role.

When the news hit The Advocate’s Instagram page, Lambert shared his not-so-agreeable thoughts in the comments section.

“Yay another straight man playing a gay icon,” wrote the former “American Idol” contestant with an eye-roll emoji.

The “Ghost Town” singer’s comments are most likely referring to the recent biopics “Bohemian Rhapsody“ and “Rocketman,” where actor Rami Malek plays Freddie Mercury, and Taron Egerton plays Elton John.

James, 38, showed interest in playing Michael during an interview on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” on January 13.

“Yeah, I’d love that. He is an icon,” responded James when asked he if ever wanted to portray the late music icon.

George Michael’s estate has since gone on record to announce that they have not supported any creation of a biopic.

Without the approval of the singer-songwriter’s estate, it’s unclear if a biopic project will get the green light.