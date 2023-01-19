Prince William, Prince of Wales during the visit to Royal Liverpool University Hospital on January 13, 2023 in Liverpool, England.

Prince William is determined to continue his support to help the homeless population in the UK.

On Thursday, William visited the London hub of Depaul – an organization founded in 1989 that works to prevent and alleviate the impact of homelessness on people’s lives.

The Prince of Wales met with various staff and spoke to charity clients. He learned about the charity’s multiple support services and how they work towards providing access to education and employment opportunities for young people affected by homelessness.

William closely follows in his late mother’s, Princess Diana’s, footsteps. She would often take him and his brother, Prince Harry, to homeless shelters as children to educate them on the issue.

William is now the patron of two homeless charities, Passage and Centrepoint.



For his 40th birthday last June, William was interviewed by The Big Issue, a UK magazine that supports the homeless. He even went incognito to sell copies of the magazine on the streets of London.

In his opinion piece for The Big Issue, William wrote: “I refuse to believe that homelessness is an irrevocable fact of life. It is an issue that can be solved, but that requires a continued focus and comprehensive support network.