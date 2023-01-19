Tatyana Ali, who played Ashley Banks in original “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, has joined the cast of the Peacock reboot, “Bel-Air”.

Ali will appear in the series’ second season as Mrs. Hughes, the middle school teacher who sees something special in Ashley. Akira Akbar plays Ashley in the spinoff version of the classic series.

“Bel-Air” is a dramatic retelling of the ’90s comedy sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”. The story follows Will, played by Jabari Banks, as he class hops from the streets of Philadelphia to the luxurious mansions of Bel-Air.

Will traverses across various challenges while gripping the massive changes unfolding in his life in a world he has never experienced before.

Season 2 begins with the brotherhood between Will and Carlton (played by Olly Sholotan) evolving closer while still bumping into their different perspectives on life.

Hillary, played by Coco Jones, grows in the influencer world, which affects her relationship with Jazz, played by Jordan L. Jones. Parents Viv and Phil, played by Cassandra Freeman and Adrian Holmes, juggle marriage and family while trying to advance in their careers.

Fans can watch the trailer for “Bel-Air” season 2 below.

The season will be available to stream on Feb. 23 on Peacock.