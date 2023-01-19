Halyna Hutchins attends the SAGindie Sundance Filmmakers Reception at Cafe Terigo on January 28, 2019 in Park City, Utah.

The late Halyna Hutchins’ family have issued a statement after it was revealed on Thursday that Alec Baldwin was set to be charged with involuntary manslaughter after the tragic “Rust” shooting in October 2021.

The BBC reported that the film’s armourer, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, would also be charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The Hutchins family’s attorney, Brian J. Panish, said in a statement obtained by Law & Crime Network, “We want to thank the Santa Fe Sheriff and the District Attorney for concluding their thorough investigation and determining that charges for involuntary manslaughter are warranted for the killing of Halyna Hutchins with conscious disregard for human life.

“Our independent investigation also supports charges are warranted. It is a comfort to the family that, in New Mexico, no one is above the law. We support the charges, will fully cooperate with this prosecution, and fervently hope the justice system works to protect the public and hold accountable those who break the law.”

Baldwin’s attorney, Luke Nikas, from the firm Quinn Emanuel, insisted the charge “distorts” Hutchins’ death and “represents a terrible miscarriage of justice.”

While the actor was holding the gun at the time of the shooting, he maintains that he never pulled the trigger.

Nikas insisted, “Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun — or anywhere on the movie set.

“He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win.”

Jason Bowles and Todd J. Bullion, attorneys for Gutierrez-Reed, said in a statement, “Hannah is, and has always been, very emotional and sad about this tragic accident. But she did not commit involuntary manslaughter. These charges are the result of a very flawed investigation, and an inaccurate understanding of the full facts.

“We intend to bring the full truth to light and believe Hannah will be exonerated of wrongdoing by a jury.”

The shooting occurred after Baldwin had been rehearsing for a scene for the film at a ranch near Sante Fe, New Mexico on Oct. 21, 2021. Hutchins died at age 42.