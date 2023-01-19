BAFTA-nominated actress Freida Pinto started experiencing emotional and physical discomfort four months after giving birth to her son, Rumi-Ray. Pinto opened up candidly and vulnerably about her postpartum challenges, what she did to overcome them, and how our entire conception of what to expect from new mothers need.

READ MORE: Freida Pinto Says Life As A New Mom Is ‘Probably The Busiest I’ve Ever Been’

Pinto had to let go of her support system and move back to LA. Sharing her experience, she said:

“I think it hit me in month four, when I started to say goodbye to some of my support system. My mom had to go back to India, I was getting out of the situation I had set up for myself in Austin, and I was flying back to Los Angeles, with my child. And so it was going to be a whole new set of help and a whole new kind of experience. And that’s when I really started feeling alone.”

Pinto also shared what really dawned on her and when she got to know that she was on her postpartum journey.

“I was getting ready to go back to work, getting ready to go back outside, embracing physical activity of exercise again, and I think that’s when it really hit me that no matter who you are, no matter how much support you have, no matter what supplements you take… you’re on your postpartum journey.”

Talking about her ups and downs, from physical pain and anxiety to feeling depressed, Pinto said it all.

“I can say I’ve gone through some really major ups and downs of postpartum from physical pain—like low back pain and really revealing my pelvic floor—to anxiety to overcoming feeling really low and depressed at times and not feeling a sense of purpose. And it’s taken me almost 11 months to cope with that, but that’s where I am today, feeling like I have a better handle on things.”

Pinto discussed the false assumptions made about the postpartum experience and how the healing process is just made tougher for the new mother.

“The postpartum journey truly is so misunderstood, with so many unrealistic expectations around it, which just makes the healing process so much harder and more isolated for the woman.”

Pinto got engaged to photographer Cory Tran in 2019, and the couple tied the knot the following year. Their son was born in 2021.