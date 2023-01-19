Walter White and Jesse Pinkman are reuniting to sell a much different product in their new Super Bowl spot.

TV’s iconic partners in crime, played by Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, have rejoined forces in a 2023 Super Bowl commercial ad for PopCorners chips.

The brief clip features Paul in a familiar white hazmat suit as he sits on the notorious lawn chair in front of their trailer, enjoying a bag of White Cheddar popped corn crisps, when his phone rings. The camera pans to reveal an empty lawn chair beside Pinkman, with fans instantly knowing whose chair that is. The clip also features White’s infamous RV from the pilot episode.

PopCorners confirms this is only the first teaser, so fans will have a chance to see more of the actors reprising their roles in other ad variations.

Cranston, 66, recently posted a full-body Instagram shot of him posing in the desert with the bag of chips.

This is far from the first reunion of the two actors turned business partners, as they just spent time in Mexico promoting their other product tDos Hombres liquor.

The two “Breaking Bad” actors also came together on Wednesday to sit courtside at the Houston Rockets basketball game, where they were pictured sharing many laughs.