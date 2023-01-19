Jamie Fraser’s story is not over yet.

The eighth and final season of “Outlander” has been picked up by Starz. “Outlander: Blood of My Blood,” a prequel series to the well-liked drama that has been airing since 2014, has been given the official seal of approval by Starz.

READ MORE: ‘Outlander’ Teases Season 6 With Sneak Peek At New Scene

The upcoming seventh season will feature 16 episodes, whereas the last season will have 10 episodes. “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” will focus on the lives and connection of Jamie Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie’s parents.

What an incredible journey with an incredible fanbase. #Outlander has officially been renewed for an eighth and final season. pic.twitter.com/mNJ3AZXW2s — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) January 19, 2023

Of the prequel series, Matthew B. Roberts, showrunner and executive producer said:

“‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ is, at its heart, a love story. It will explore what lengths a person will go to find love in a time when love is considered a luxury, and when marriages are made strategically, often for political or financial gain. The title is a nod to Jamie Fraser’s marriage vow to Claire and there will be several names and faces that ‘Outlander’ fans will know and recognize. Jamie and Claire’s TV story may be coming to an end with season eight, but Diana is continuing on with their literary journey in her wonderful book series and is working diligently on book ten. With Jamie and Claire, and now Brian and Ellen, there is still so much more to come in the ‘Outlander’ universe, and we cannot wait to continue sharing these stories with our dedicated fans.”

Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, John Bell, David Berry, Caitlin O’Ryan, Paul Gorman, Charles Vandervaart, Izzy Meikle-Small, and Joey Phillips are among the cast members of “Outlander.”