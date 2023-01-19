Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expanding their family.

The couple shared their first photo of their newborn daughter Esti Maxine with the world on Instagram.

Teigen captioned the post, “She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens – the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕 “.

A photo of the new born bundled up in a blanket while being held by her siblings Miles and Luna accompanied the photo.

“Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!?” she continued. “We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes – we feel it all! X”.

The happy couple first announced the pregnancy in August 2022, revealing how difficult it was to share the news with the world after their previous miscarriage.

” I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing,” Teigen wrote at the time.

Esti Maxine joins her older siblings, 4-year-old Miles and 6-year-old Luna.