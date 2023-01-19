Click to share this via email

Piers Morgan is not one to hold back when voicing his opinions.

The broadcaster made some controversial comments about Madonna on “TalkTV” on Wednesday while he was chatting to fellow British TV host Jeremy Kyle.

Morgan said, “I have a view that Madonna has now become the most grotesque, trainwreck embarrassment in the history of world entertainment.”

In response to Madonna’s recently-announced 40th-anniversary “Celebration Tour”, Morgan said he’d be playing a “greatest hits” clip of her “most cringe-making moments,” referencing some of her saucy snaps.

Morgan insisted, “She’s too old,” and said she shouldn’t be sharing such things.

He went on, “It’s all over… I’ll be debating that.”

"I think she's become the most grotesque, train wreck embarrassment in the history of world entertainment!" Piers Morgan doesn’t hold back as he tells Jeremy Kyle exactly what he thinks of pop legend Madonna…@JKyleOfficial | @piersmorgan | @piersuncensored | #JKLive pic.twitter.com/mbyy2pZWgn — Jeremy Kyle Live (@JeremyKyleLive) January 18, 2023

Unsurprisingly, like with a lot of Morgan’s comments, social media wasn’t impressed by the “misogynistic” remarks.

See some of the response below.

piers morgan making gross ageist remarks about madonna is nothing new, considering that he's been making gross ageist remarks about her since she was in her early 30s. — prinskipper skipple (@humanrinds) January 19, 2023

Who gives you two misogynists a platform? — Valeria Bradley (@ValerieEBradley) January 19, 2023

Morgan really doesnt like women who get more attention than him…. — grumpyMOL (@grumpymol) January 19, 2023

What's that Piers? Yet another successful woman you don't like? — Jon (@Jontafkasi) January 19, 2023

I think he should stop sharing his awful views about women. — Angela Wear A Mask Newton (@angelajnewton) January 19, 2023

@piersmorgan seems to have a REAL problem with confident, successful women. #mysoginist? — Lou middleton (@LouMiddleton10b) January 19, 2023

Morgan has also made his feelings clear about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over the years.

Back in March 2021, Morgan escalated his hatred for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after storming off the set of “Good Morning Britain” during a heated debate about the pair’s much-talked about Oprah Winfrey interview.

He’s since refused to apologize for what he said, with Meghan herself reportedly being among those to file a complaint to the show.

