Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Social media is sounding off on Kim Kardashian’s latest acquisition.

On Wednesday, Sotheby’s announced that the reality star had purchased an amethyst cross pendant worn by Princess Diana for nearly $200,000.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Buys Princess Diana’s Iconic Diamond Cross Necklace For $197K

According to the auction house, the cross “was only ever worn by the princess and following her death” and “was never seen in public again until now.”

The purchase comes after Kardashian previously made waves and stirred controversy by wearing one of Marilyn Monroe’s dresses to the 2022 Met Gala.

On Twitter, users were immediately critical of her buying the cross, with many cracking jokes about it, including one person who wrote, “She’s really trying to traumatize the ghosts of iconic women.

Kim Kardashian buys Princess Diana’s iconic cross necklace. She’s really trying to traumatize the ghosts of iconic women pic.twitter.com/GDbWSXMqb6 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 18, 2023

Others also joked about Kardashian’s penchant for memorabilia from celebrities who’ve died.

kim kardashian at the dead celebrities memorabilia store pic.twitter.com/plOSHOF9nU — abdullah (@sidkyab) January 18, 2023

thinking about kim k’s dedication to latching onto the already existing fashion legacies of dead people — empress sissi (@historicalfits) January 18, 2023

Meanwhile, users also imagined other items once belonging to famous people that Kardashian could buy.

BREAKING: Kim Kardashian has purchased Crystal Kung Minkoff's "ugly leather pants" at auction for $300,000, sparking outcry from historians pic.twitter.com/6HrzoEoWxG — Louis Staples (@LouisStaples) January 19, 2023

Kim Kardashian has purchased Lady Gaga's iconic Kermit dress for $4, Us Weekly reports pic.twitter.com/OP4gteH5qZ — miles | new semester era :( (@gagasbreadstick) January 19, 2023

The Guardian reports that Kim Kardashian has reportedly purchased Beyonce's iconic Single Ladies black leotard at a reported $125 million dollars. pic.twitter.com/bdLJ0dLowB — Sisa (@TheTitanBaddie) January 19, 2023

READ MORE: Prince Harry Reveals How He Thinks Princess Diana Would React To His And Prince William’s Rift

The amethyst and diamond-encrusted Attallah crucifix was created by U.K.-based jeweller Garrard in the 1920s, and according to the BBC, there were four people involved in the bidding war for the item.

Princess Diana wearing the Attallah cross in 1987 – Photo: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Diana wore the cross on a number of occasions, most famously at a London charity gala in October 1987, loaned to her by its owner at the time, the businessman Naim Attallah.