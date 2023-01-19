A birthday surprise for all Dolly Parton’s fans.

Parton celebrated her 77th birthday and announced the release of her new single “Don’t Make Me Have to Come Down There.”

In an Instagram video where she sang herself a happy birthday song, Parton gave an explanation of why she saved the song for her most recent orbit of the sun.

In the video, the “country music legend” said:

“Well! Today is my birthday. So Happy Birthday to me! Happy Birthday to me! And these are my birthday flowers! Somebody said, ‘What are you going to get on your birthday?’ I said, ‘I’m not gonna get, I’m gonna give’. I’ve got a song that I’m dropping today on my birthday. It’s a song that came to me in a dream and I felt like it’s worth putting out there, something special. Well, it’s special to me. I had a dream about God standing on a mountain, looking down at us saying, ‘Don’t make me have to come down there!’ And then, it woke me up. I got up, I started writing this song and over a period of weeks and months I finished it, as things would come to me. And I just felt like I should drop it on my birthday. So I hope you enjoy it.”

In her Biography, Dolly wrote:

“I’m not that religious, but I’m very, very spiritual. I grew up in very religious surroundings. I grew up with a Bible background, and I’m glad I did. I know my Bible stories.”