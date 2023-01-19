Tyler Posey is not afraid to laugh at himself! ET’s Ash Crossan spoke to Posey at the Teen Wolf: The Movie premiere Wednesday where he hilariously reacted to some tweets about him.

“Tyler Posey been had a strong hold on me since the Teen Wolf and hasn’t eased up off my neck since,” Posey read with a chuckle.

“That’s great,” he continued. “I love that. That’s very sweet. I love when tweets are complimenting but almost a little violent.”

The next tweet was, even more, plot-specific, referring to a tattoo Posey got in his real life, which was written into the MTV series.

READ MORE: Tyler Posey To Reprise ‘Teen Wolf’ Role In Paramount+ Movie Sequel

“Nothing is more iconic than when Tyler Posey got a random tattoo, and the Teen Wolf staff based an entire plotline around it,” Posey read.

“I did do that,” he responded. “I got a tattoo on my arm, and then there was a whole season based off it, so that was pretty cool.”

The third was more of the NSFW variety, with one fan tweeting, “Cause of death: Tyler Posey saying, ‘Just like daddy taught you,’ on his Instagram Story.”

“Did I say that?” Posey questioned. “Another sexual, maybe almost violent kind of thing.”

Posey was all for it though, sharing a message to all his adoring fans: “I love you guys. You’re my favorite in the world. I’m weird and sometimes odd, and sexual and violent, so I’m glad you get to be that with me.”

READ MORE: Tyler Posey Confirms ‘Teen Wolf’ Movie

As for the movie, Posey is reprising his role as Scott McCall, in what has become a family affair for the actor, with both his brother and father appearing in the film.

“My dad and my brother are in the movie,” Posey revealed. “And my song ends the movie. It’s in the ending credits, and we wrote it together. So, it’s a big family affair.”

As for returning to the Teen Wolf world, Posey called it “the coolest thing in the world.”

“Never thought it would happen,” the 31-year-old actor said. “Surrounded by everybody I love, and I don’t know man, I guess it’s still hitting me.”

Ultimately, the film is a culmination of all the hard work Posey’s put in since getting his start as a child actor.

READ MORE: Tyler Posey Reveals That He’s Sexually Fluid

“I’ve been acting since I was a little kid, but it didn’t hit the way that Teen Wolf hit, you know? I’ve been working with big stars since I was like ten years old, eight, and this was my moment. It was a culmination of all the hard work I put in ever since I was six years old, and it’s been extremely rewarding. It’s changed my life for the better,” Posey gushed.

“I’ve gotten projects because of Teen Wolf, and every single day I get stopped in the street by adoring fans, and get to hear their stories about how I’ve changed their life, and that’s all I ever really want. It’s really making what I do worth it, and I have Teen Wolf to thank for that, and it’s the coolest thing in the world.”

Teen Wolf: The Movie premieres Jan. 26 on Paramount+.