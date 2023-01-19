Carrie Underwood keeps giving her fans major fitness goals.

Underwood has gained some valuable knowledge about living a healthy lifestyle and now her “goals have shifted.”

The country music superstar recently opened out to People about her new priorities for leading a healthy lifestyle and juggling her busy touring schedule.

“I feel like earlier in my career I was working out more to be a certain size or fit into a certain aesthetic that I thought I wanted to be. And now I feel like I work out more to be strong and to have energy and longevity.”

Underwood began her career when she was in her early 20s and rose to fame after winning “American Idol.”

The Grammy winner wants to take care of herself in order to be around for her children for as long as possible and truly be able to keep up with them. She is a mother to sons Jacob, 3, and Isaiah, 7.

“It really is playing the long game, right?” she says. “I’ve worked out a whole lot and been frustrated because it wasn’t the results that I wanted. I feel like now at this point in my life, you really do learn that it is a lifestyle, it’s balance. It is overall taking care of yourself.”