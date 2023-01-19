Vanessa Hudgens has thoughts on her ex Austin Butler.

In recent weeks, Austin Butler has come under some scrutiny over his accent, which seems to have taken on the qualities of the voice he did portraying Elvis Presley in last year’s “Elvis”.

READ MORE: Austin Butler’s Voice Coach Says His ‘Elvis’ Voice May ‘Be Here Forever’

Following his acceptance speech for Best Actor at the Golden Globes, many have speculated about his current accent being fake, but in an interview, his voice coach on the film assured everyone that it is, in fact, “genuine.”

Explaining that the voice might be around “forever”, Irene Bartlett told ABC Gold Coast, “Because of COVID shutdowns, he was working on it all the time and it’s difficult to switch off something you’ve spent so much focus [and] time on.”

The voice has come in for some mockery, including from celebrity chef Ryan Scott, who shared the story on Instagram, with the caption, “He went to the Lady Gaga school of Oscar campaign acting.”

But it was a comment from Hudgens, the actor’s former girlfriend, that caught most people’s eye.

“Crying,” she wrote, in response to Scott’s post.

Instagram

As for what Butler has to say about his accent, after his Golden Globe win, he told the press, “I don’t think I sound like [Presley] still, but I guess I must because I hear it a lot. I had three years where that was my only focus. So, I’m sure there’s pieces of him in my DNA and I’ll always be linked.”

Apart from trolling Bulter over the accent, fans of Hudgens were also upset when the actor failed to acknowledge her in his acceptance speech. On Twitter, fans complained about the lack of a mention, with some arguing that it was Hudgens who put Butler on his path to success.

READ MORE: Vanessa Hudgens Fans Are Peeved Her Ex Austin Butler Didn’t Shout Her Out In Golden Globes Speech

Hudgens and Butler, both Disney Channel alums, dated for over eight years, starting in 2011, before splitting up in 2020.

Both actors have since been romantically linked with others. Hudgens has been dating basketball player Cole Tucker, while Butler has been spotted with model Kaia Gerber.