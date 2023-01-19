Click to share this via email

There’s nothing like tattoos to form family bonds.

On Wednesday, Courteney Cox shared a post on Instagram revealing that she and longtime friend Laura Dern got matching tattoos and so did their kids!

“Adding a new layer to our 16-year Christmas Eve tradition. Watch out… we might have sleeves by 2025,” Cox wrote in the caption, along with a photo of all of them showing off the new ink.

Featured in the photos are Cox and her 18-year-old daughter Coco, along with Dern and her two kids, 21-year-old Ellery and 18-year-old Jaya.

The tattoos on their arms feature the words “go long,” along with a paper airplane.

Cox’s post got commenters excited, including Dern’s “Big Little Lies” co-star Reese Witherspoon, who write, “Love it!”

Michelle Pfeiffer also added, “Love!”