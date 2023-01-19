Click to share this via email

Get ready to meet the Pradeeps.

On Thursday, Deadline reported that Amazon’s premium free streaming channel Freevee as given a straight-to-series order to the comedy “The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh”, starring Naveen Andrews.

Inspired by the personal experiences of “Black-ish” and “The Middle” writer Vital Patel, the series will also star Megan Hilty and Sindhu Vee.

“This show is from a very personal place, and explores the many facets of the immigrant struggle,” Patel said. “As my parents say, the pain got funnier over time—like wine.”

The series will tell the story of an immigrant family in their first months after moving to America from India, with conflicting flashbacks from an interrogation room as the find themselves embroiled in twisty drama with a polar-opposite neighbourhood family.

The series will also star Sahana Srinivasan, Arjun Sriram, Ashwin Sakthivel, Nicholas Hamilton, Pete Holmes, Romy Rosemont and Ethan Suplee.