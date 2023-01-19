Ed Sheeran is remembering his friend.

On Thursday, the singer debuted a new song in tribute to the late SBTV founder Jamal Edwards, who died on Feb. 20 last year at age 31.

In a video performance with F64 for SBTV, the artist raps about his friendship with the music entrepreneur who helped launch Sheeran’s career.

“Yo Jam, this is a letter to you, it’s been a while but it’s been hard for me to get in the booth,” Sheeran raps.

“Since we last spoke I’ve become a father-of-two trying to live life with a smile but that’s been harder to do,” he continues. “Because all I want to do is talk about you, but these tears won’t let me talk about you. We should have known that we’d be lost without you.”

The video, in which Sheeran is spotlit and surrounded by candles, was filmed overnight at an empty Stamford Bridge stadium, the home of Chelsea FC, the team Edwards supported his whole life.

Edwards’ mother, Brenda Edwards, star of “Loose Women”, talked about the song on Good Morning Britain this week.

“Ed sent me the final edit two days ago and I’ve kind of been in and out of crying ever since,” she said.

“When Jamal passed he was literally at my house with me and Tanisha for a whole week just looking after us,” she added of how Sheeran was there for her and her daughter.