The love for Jennifer Coolidge continues.

The “White Lotus” actress, who has been winning multiple awards for her role as Tanya in the much-loved series, just joined TikTok.

Given the attention surrounding Coolidge recently, it’s no surprise she quickly went viral with her hilarious first post.

Coolidge told the camera, “Hi! This is my first TikTok. I was trying to think of something cool to do. And I think, um, I think I’m just gonna do a poem that I like.”

She then read out a pretty dramatic version of Jennifer Lopez’ 2002 hit “Jenny from the Block”.

Coolidge then had another surprise for fans — Lopez herself was there to give her approval.

As the camera panned round to the musician, who was sat on a chair next to the actress, she said with a mock serious expression, “I like that. I really, really like that.”

Coolidge and Lopez star together in the upcoming rom-com “Shotgun Wedding”.

Coolidge’s TikTok debut comes after she sat down with ET Canada to chat to Sangita Patel about being the talk of Hollywood right now.

She said of whether she’s feeling the “high”: “If it had happened earlier in my life, anything like it, you know, I wouldn’t feel this high.

“But you see, it was this surprise. It’s such an unexpected moment that I would never have predicted in a million years. So that’s what makes it fun… I’d already mapped out how it was going to go and it wasn’t going to go well.

“So I am thrilled that this moment is happening. I mean, I don’t think anyone can rain on it.”

Coolidge also gushed about working with Lopez on the movie. See more in the clip below.