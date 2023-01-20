Click to share this via email

Bryan Adams is diving back into his past.

On Friday, the Canadian music icon released the brand new double-LP vinyl album, Classic, featuring 14 of his classic songs given fresh re-recording.

The album includes new takes on hits like “Summer of ’69”, “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You”, “Heaven” and more.

Photo: BMG

Classic 2LP Vinyl Tracklisting

Side A

Summer of ‘69 (Everything I Do) I Do It For You Run To You Heaven

Side B

Can’t Stop This Thing We Started Cuts Like A Knife Please Forgive Me Straight From The Heart Hidin From Love

Side C

When You’re Gone (ft. Melanie C) Here I Am When You Love Someone Back To You Have You Ever Really Loved A Woman

Side D

Etching of Adams’ silhouette on a spiral background

Along with the vinyl release, Adams has also released a new Super Deluxe version of his 2022 album So Happy It Hurts on CD, with a second disc including 12 of the re-recordings from the Classic album.

So Happy It Hurts also features the song “Kick Ass”, for which Adams directed a music video starring Monty Python’s John Cleese.

Meanwhile, Adams is continuing his latest tour through April, with a residency in Las Vegas, as well as stops in Kora, Japan, Malaysia and more.