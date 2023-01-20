Bryan Adams is diving back into his past.
On Friday, the Canadian music icon released the brand new double-LP vinyl album, Classic, featuring 14 of his classic songs given fresh re-recording.
The album includes new takes on hits like “Summer of ’69”, “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You”, “Heaven” and more.
Classic 2LP Vinyl Tracklisting
Side A
- Summer of ‘69
- (Everything I Do) I Do It For You
- Run To You
- Heaven
Side B
- Can’t Stop This Thing We Started
- Cuts Like A Knife
- Please Forgive Me
- Straight From The Heart
- Hidin From Love
Side C
- When You’re Gone (ft. Melanie C)
- Here I Am
- When You Love Someone
- Back To You
- Have You Ever Really Loved A Woman
Side D
Etching of Adams’ silhouette on a spiral background
Along with the vinyl release, Adams has also released a new Super Deluxe version of his 2022 album So Happy It Hurts on CD, with a second disc including 12 of the re-recordings from the Classic album.
So Happy It Hurts also features the song “Kick Ass”, for which Adams directed a music video starring Monty Python’s John Cleese.
Meanwhile, Adams is continuing his latest tour through April, with a residency in Las Vegas, as well as stops in Kora, Japan, Malaysia and more.