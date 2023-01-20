Andy Cohen has expressed his eagerness to interview Jen Shah before she begins serving her six-and-a-half-year prison sentence on Feb. 17 after being found guilty on wire fraud charges due to her involvement in a telemarketing scam.

“I’m hopeful that I can do that sit down with her in front of some cameras and deliver that to you,” Cohen said of a potential interview with Shah during a recent edition of SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live”. “I’m really hoping to do that.”

However, Shah is shutting the door on that idea.

On Thursday, Jan. 19, Shah issued a statement on Instagram to explain why she has no plans to sit down with Cohen.

“On January 6th, I stood before Judge Stein and asked him to see me not as a fictionalized character, but as the real Jen Shah. I am now at a point, legally, emotionally and mentally, where I can answer questions and provide a few unknown details about my case. I want and need to share these critical facts. I owe it to those that love and support me to hear the truth,” Shah began.

“I will not be doing the 1:1 with Andy Cohen and Bravo because of their unwillingness to remove contractual provisions that would allow the network to legally make misrepresentations of me and my story, relating to any and all topics, prior to and during the course of my participation,” she continued.

She pointed out that a one-on-one interview “was not part of my RHOSLC reality TV contract. “I promised myself and my loving family that I would not allow this portion of my life to be sensationalized or inaccurately conveyed,” she wrote.

“Too many people have been hurt by my actions and my inability to control my own narrative,” she stated, “I would rather remain silent and wait until I am able to accurately share my story than continue having complete lies and misrepresentations about me smeared across the headlines.”

Shah concluded telling her 233,000 Instagram followers: “You will hear from me. I will share my story and this painful part of my life very soon.”