j-hope is getting his own documentary.

On Friday, Disney+ announced the streaming service will be premiering the new documentary special “j-hope IN THE BOX”, featuring the BTS singer.

The behind-the-scenes special will give K-pop fans an up-close-and-personal view of the creation of j-hope’s first solo album, Jack In The Box, which was released in July 2022.

Fans will get to see the challenges the artist faced in making the album, as j-hope records singles like “More” and Arson”.

The special will also give fans a front row seat to j-hope’s performance at Lollapalooza 2022, as well as the album’s listening party.

The documentary isn’t the first time BTS members have appeared on Disney+. In 2021 the streamer debuted the concert film “BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LA”, as well as “IN THE SOOP: Friendcation”, a travel reality show in which BTS member V appeared alongside “Parasite” star Choi Wooshik and more.

“j-hope IN THE BOX” premieres Feb. 17.