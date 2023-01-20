The internet went crazy on Thursday as Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis reprised their “That ’70s Show” roles as Jackie and Michael in the recently-released spinoff “That ’90s Show”.

The real-life married couple’s return saw Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), show up to the house with Jay Kelso (Mace Coronel), who is Michael and Jackie’s son.

READ MORE: ‘That ’90s Show’ Triggers #SaveWarriorNun Trend

As Leia’s granddad Red (Kurtwood Smith) looks on in shock, that’s when Kutcher’s character bursts in.

READ MORE: ‘That ’90s Show’ Sparks Nostalgia And Love From Twitter Fans: ‘So Good To See OG Cast’

Michael also makes grandma Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) go weak at the knees by giving her compliments and cuddles.

One social media user insisted they “screamed” throughout the scene:

READ MORE: ‘That ’90s Show’ Trailer Introduces New And Old Cast Including Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher

Another said they weren’t “emotionally prepared” for such a comeback:

See more reaction below.

Kutcher and Kunis, who tied the knot in 2015 and share two children together, starred in the sitcom from 1998 until its 2006 finale.

Click to View Gallery
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis And Other ‘That ’70s Show’ Stars Who Appear On ‘That ’90s Show’