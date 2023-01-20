Click to share this via email

The internet went crazy on Thursday as Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis reprised their “That ’70s Show” roles as Jackie and Michael in the recently-released spinoff “That ’90s Show”.

The real-life married couple’s return saw Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), show up to the house with Jay Kelso (Mace Coronel), who is Michael and Jackie’s son.

As Leia’s granddad Red (Kurtwood Smith) looks on in shock, that’s when Kutcher’s character bursts in.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis cameoing as Kelso and Jackie on That '90s Show is the best thing to happen so far in 2023 pic.twitter.com/4XyNX9l7VF — Netflix (@netflix) January 19, 2023

Michael also makes grandma Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) go weak at the knees by giving her compliments and cuddles.

One social media user insisted they “screamed” throughout the scene:

WHEN I TELL YOU I SCREAMED DURING THE ENTIRE SCENE!!! MILA KUNIS MY BELOVED #That90sShow pic.twitter.com/6RlVxUAxDM — meri ⚢ (@megaynfox) January 19, 2023

Another said they weren’t “emotionally prepared” for such a comeback:

I was not emotionally prepared to hear Kelso say “damn Jackie” again #That90sShow pic.twitter.com/kjebpoErWu — Kelly Martinez (@kmartts) January 20, 2023

See more reaction below.

Kutcher and Kunis, who tied the knot in 2015 and share two children together, starred in the sitcom from 1998 until its 2006 finale.