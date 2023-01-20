Regina King is celebrating her son’s life.

On Thursday, the “Watchmen” star shared a moving tribute on Instagram to her son Ian Alexander Jr. on what would have been his 27th birthday.

“January 19th is Ian’s Worthday,” she wrote. “As we still process his physical absence, we celebrate his presence.”

In the video, King sends a candle-lit orange lantern up into the sky in remembrance.

“We are all in different places on the planet…so is Ian. His spirit is the thread that connects us,” she continued. “Of course orange is your favorite color…Its the fire and the calm. I see you in everything I breathe. My absolute favorite thing about myself is being ….Regina the mother of Ian the GodKing. Continue to shine bright,my guiding light. 🧡🧡🧡”

READ MORE: Regina King Mourns The Death Of Son Ian Alexander Jr. At Age 26: ‘Our Family Is Devastated’

King received messages of support in the comments from Tracy Ellis Ross, Ava DuVernay, Octavia Spencer, KiKi Layne and many more.

“My friend. I think of you often,” wrote Niecy Nash. “I always pray for your strength & peace in the midst of loss and grief. I love you 🧡🧡🧡”

Ian, who was born to King and her ex-husband Ian Alexander Sr. in 1996, tragically took his own life on January 21, 2022. He was 26.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.