Dylan Jagger Lee, Pamela Anderson and Brandon Thomas Lee pose backstage during the opening night of her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in the musical "Chicago" on Broadway at the Ambassador Theatre on April 12, 2022 in New York City.

Pamela Anderson speaks candidly about being a mother and her two “miracle” sons in her tell-all new memoir Love, Pamela.

The Canadian actress, 55, writes in an excerpt shared by People that Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25 — whom she shares with ex-husband Tommy Lee — encouraged her to tell her story in the book and the new Netflix documentary, “Pamela, A Love Story”.

Anderson writes, “Brandon and Dylan are true miracles, considering their gene pool. They have been through so much, yet they are not full of holes.”

She opens up about that 1995 sex tape theft, and the effect it had on her and Lee’s marriage at the time.

“We dealt with it the best way we knew how and some of it got crazy,” she recalls. “And Tommy and I, between the two of us, I don’t think we had the maturity level to really handle it all.”

Lee was then charged with spousal abuse back in 1998, before Anderson ended up filing for divorce.

Anderson says of her boys, “I think we really let our kids down. And that’s something it’s really hard for me to forgive myself about. We should have found a way through it.

“I couldn’t accept any kind of violent maneuver. It was my childhood fears coming out. I didn’t want that for my kids and as much as I loved Tommy more than anything in the world, I loved my kids more.”

The “Baywatch” star adds of her sons in the months and years that followed, “They saved me. I don’t want to put that on my kids but having children changed everything. I’ve loved every moment.”

Despite the ups and downs, Anderson still looks back fondly on her relationship with Lee in the book.

“We just wanted to have babies and be together forever,” she writes in another excerpt shared by People.

“My relationship with Tommy may have been the only time I was ever truly in love,” Anderson adds.

