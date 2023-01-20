Janelle Monáe came out as non-binary last year, and in a new interview with People the “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” star opens up about the positive response.

“It’s been great,” said Monáe, who uses she/her and they/them pronouns.

“And I say that because I think that there are a lot more discussions, and that’s so important,” Monáe continued.

“I think that all of us want to walk in our truth. We’re just trying to find a name to put with how we feel. And I think that’s always great,” she explained.

“I try to challenge people to listen,” Monáe said.

“Yeah, you may not necessarily understand,” she added. “But listening is such a free thing we can do. I think that by listening you can give somebody more compassion, more empathy, and that’s just one more step [to] bridging that gap between us.”

Monáe also shared what coming out has meant for her personally.

“Being non-binary has opened up my mind in terms of the type of art I can make and where I can go, who I can be,” she noted. “I’m all about surprising myself and discovering something new.”