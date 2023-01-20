Riley Keough is paying tribute to her mom, Lisa Marie Presley, after she passed away on Jan. 12 at age 54.

Keough stayed quiet on social media following her mom’s unexpected death, but on Friday she took to Instagram to share a throwback black-and-white image.

She captioned it with a simple heart emoji.

Presley has now been laid to rest in the Meditation Garden at Graceland next to her late son, Benjamin Keough, and father, Elvis Presley, among other family members.

The news of Presley’s final resting place came ahead of her public memorial service set to take place on Sunday.

Following her death, the family confirmed that the service would be held in the late singer’s honour at her father’s former home. The service will be livestreamed via Graceland’s livestream page.

Presley was also mom to 14-year-old twin daughters Harper and Finley, plus son Benjamin, who died by suicide in July 2020.

Her rep shared the family’s gratitude over the support they’ve received in the wake of the shocking death last week, sharing: “Riley, Harper, Finley, and Priscilla are grateful for the support, well-wishes, and outpouring of love honouring their beloved Lisa Marie.”