Fans want Neve Campbell back.

“Scream VI” is set to hit theatres on March 10, but for the first time in the film franchise’s history, Campbell won’t be making an appearance.

The actress confirmed the news back in June of last year, telling Deadline in a statement at the time, “As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to ‘Scream’. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.”

She added, “It’s been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my ‘Scream’ fans, I love you. You’ve always been so incredibly supportive to me. I’m forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years.”

But with the release of the new film getting closer, and a new trailer dropping this week, fans on Twitter have been brewing a backlash over Campbell’s absence.

Fans have taken to Twitter to call out Paramount for not paying the actress what she wanted to star in the blockbuster franchise.

Y’all had the budget for all of that but not enough to pay Neve Campbell what she deserves?? @ParamountMovies @ParamountPics — Randy (@RandyMillan) January 19, 2023

scream without neve campbell doesn't seem right. but good for her standing up for herself and not being ok with the pay. — ℭ𝔞𝔦𝔱𝔩𝔦𝔫 🐝 (@mscaitlin55) January 19, 2023

Neve Campbell is trending higher than the movie they refused to pay her, her worth for… Interpret that info however you will 👀. #ScreamVI — Chauncey K. Robinson (@MsChaunceyKR) January 19, 2023

There’d be no franchise without Neve Campbell — 𝕍𝕪𝕖 𝔸𝕘𝕣𝕒 (@UnlearningL) January 19, 2023

"I love these movies. I love Sidney. I love this franchise; I'm so grateful for it. But at the same time, I really just couldn't bear the idea of walking onto #ScreamVI and feeling undervalued" IMO every fan who supports this movie supports the injustice against Neve Campbell pic.twitter.com/76tcz353U9 — Purple Slayer (@octaslasher2) January 19, 2023

Despite Campbell not being involved, there will be some connection to the “Scream” legacy in the new sequel, with Courteney Cox returning as Gale Weathers.

The new film will also feature the return of “Scream 4” star Hayden Panettiere, along with “Scream 5” stars Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Samy Brown and more, with the location for the terror moving to New York City.