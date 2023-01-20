Click to share this via email

Victoria Beckham and husband David Beckham are enjoying all the romance that the City of Lights has to offer.

In a series of photos the former Spice Girl shared via Instagram Stories, she details the couple’s “date night.”

In the first post, she shared an elevator selfie, in which she’s stylishly adorned in a grey blazer atop a short black dress.

“Date night!!!!!” she captioned the pic, tagging her husband.

She also shared a photo from her husband’s Instagram from that date night, in which the couple pose at a table at Paris restaurant Chez L’Ami Louis.

“Oh la la,” reads the caption.

She also shared another selfie, this one featuring her wearing an elegant red dress, and a shot in which she and her husband pose playfully with Fendi creative director Kim Jones.

“I love Paris!!” she wrote.