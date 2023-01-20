Click to share this via email

Mel B had a royally embarrassing moment with the future King of England.

Melanie Brown, a.k.a. Scary Spice, visited Buckingham Palace in May 2022. She was honoured with the MBE – Member of the Order of the British Empire.

While receiving the medal from Prince William, however, she found herself in an “embarrassing” situation.

Mel B shared the hilarious tale while on “Live With Kelly and Ryan.”

“It was quite embarrassing, actually, because I didn’t realize the medal actually goes here on your chest,” she explained.

Brown confessed that her uncomfortable attire, which featured a tiny amount of cleavage, occurred at the hands of none other than her former Spice Girl sister Victoria Beckham.

“And Victoria [Beckham] designed my dress, mine and my mom’s dress for the occasion. And she put a big slit right there. I was like, ‘Oh, sorry.'”

Mel B joked that her former bandmate made the fashion choice intentionally, knowing the sticky situation it would put her in.

“I think she knew,” Mel B joked of Beckham. “She did a number on me.”