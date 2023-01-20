Eva Hewson is no stranger to fans of Apple TV+ hit “Bad Sisters” for her role as youngest Garvey sister Becka in the acclaimed hit comedy.

What viewers may not realize is that the Irish actress is the daughter of U2 frontman Bono, which explains the singing talent she displays in new movie musical “Flora and Son”, the latest from “Sing Street” director John Carney.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Hewson was asked whether her famous father offered any singing tips when she took on the “Flora and Son” role.

“Not until they were done,” Hewson replied.

“Because I knew that he would start to come in with lots of ideas to help me with my singing. And I have to say, I would rather sing in front of the entire world than for my dad,” he said.

“It would be terrifying,” Hewson added. “I mean, he’s a really, really good singer. So he was very sweet and wanted to help and I was just like, no. But he got to hear the finished product and loved it. But yeah, otherwise, he was just gonna get in my head.”

“Sing Street” will be premiering at the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 22.