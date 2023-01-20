Miley Cyrus’ latest single, “Flowers,” is blossoming with online fan theories about her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth. Her sister Brandi recently shared some of her favourites.

Brandi, 35, stopped by the “Your Favorite Thing” podcast hosted by Wells Adams on Jan. 18, where she expressed her thoughts on the juicy fan conspiracies.

READ MORE: Miley Cyrus Announces New Album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’

“Miley’s new song, all the tea … and all the narratives fans are making on TikTok. It’s so good,” exclaimed Brandi. “The song did come out on his birthday — was that on purpose? I don’t know. Can’t say. Genius, though.”

The DJ complimented Miley and her fandom for putting their investigative research skills to work.

“Then there was, ‘The suit she’s wearing is the suit Liam wore at the Avengers premiere, where he told her that she needed to behave for once. And so this is a f—k you because she’s in the suit.’ Hilarious,” Brandi explained.

READ MORE: Miley Cyrus Says Her New Year’s Resolution Is To ‘Listen To Others’

“Then the other one was, ‘The house is the house where Liam used to take people [to] cheat on her with.’ The narratives are f—king hilarious, but it’s so great.

The older Cyrus sister continued to praise Miley’s fanbase for enhancing the song’s viral success.

“The best PR that could ever happen because it gets people talking about the song on TikTok and it’s everywhere. And it’s just so fun to watch it all play out. Miley fans, I love ya.”

Miley and Hemsworth dated on and off from 2009 to 2018 before marrying in December of that year. After less than one year together, the pair split for good and announced their separation on August 2019, and their divorce was finalized in January 2020.