Have we all been pronouncing Raven-Symoné’s name wrongly all this while?

Well, the Disney star just clarified. Symoné confirmed in a TikTok post: It’s “See-mon-ye Like Yay.”

Many devoted followers were shocked to learn this because the performer has always pronounced her own name as “Sim-moan” throughout her career.

One user commented: “Well whose fault is that” while another added: “The whole time “I’m raven simone and you’re watching Disney channel” you could have said it right cause how they gon make you say your own name wrong.”

Raven has been nominated for three Daytime Emmy Awards and has won five NAACP Image Awards, two Kids’ Choice Awards, three Young Artist Awards, and five Young Artist Awards. She was listed among the “100 Greatest Child Stars of All Time” by VH1 in 2012.