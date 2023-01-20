“That ’90s Show” actress Ashley Aufderheide got some great advice from one member of the original “That ’70s Show” cast.

Aufderheide, who plays Gwen Runck in the much-talked about spinoff, told People, “I talked to Wilmer [Valderrama] a lot. He gave a lot of advice, but almost all of the legacy cast was very helpful in giving advice.”

The 17-year-old explained how Valderrama, 42, told her, “I just need to stay authentic to who I am. That’s what [Valderrama and the cast] said, just like, ‘You’re going to be funny if you just do what you want to do, and be as real as possible.’ Then that’s how you emulate the chemistry, and how to be the best that you can be.”

Aufderheide went on to tell the mag how she loved the original show and the relationship the cast obviously had played a big part in that.

She shared, “Something that I admired a lot about the original is their chemistry.

“When I was actually working with them, they were saying that the most important part is to be authentic. So I built such great relationships with all of my castmates, and so it’s so easy to emulate the same sort of chemistry and vibe, because I’m friends with them in real life.”

Wilmer Valderrama in “That ’70s Show”. © Carsey-Werner/ Courtesy: Everett Collection/CP Images

Aufderheide’s co-star, Sam Morelos, also had some special chats with Valderrama, who returns as Fez in three episodes in the newly-released series.

Morelos, who plays Nikki, said of the original cast: “They share so many little nuggets of wisdom in between regular conversations.

“Like me and Wilmer, we would talk… I had a scene with him and then in-between takes, first we’d talk about music, and well, just life, but then he’d be like, ‘Don’t forget to stay grounded throughout the whole process and know where you came from and that’s really important.'”

And Valderrama’s advice didn’t end there, with Ozzi actor Reyn Doi telling the publication: “He said, ‘Take advantage of those rehearsals, because you only have one shot to show it to the network.'”

The spinoff’s synopsis reads: “It’s 1995 and Leia Forman is desperate for some adventure in her life or at least a best friend who isn’t her dad. When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty, Leia finds what she’s looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen.

“With the help of Gwen’s friends, including her lovable brother Nate, his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki, the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie, and the charming Jay, Leia realizes adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago,” the summary continues.

“Excited to reinvent herself, she convinces her parents to let her stay for the summer. With a basement full of teens again, Kitty is happy the Forman house is now a home for a new generation and Red is, well… Red.”