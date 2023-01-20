“Cobra Kai” is coming to an end.

The popular “Karate Kid” spin-off series is being renewed by Netflix for a sixth and final season. The streamer announced the renewal today with a letter from series creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg.

“When Daniel LaRusso arrived in the Valley with his mother in 1984, little did he know that his life was about to be forever changed,” began the letter.

Cobra Kai – Photo: Netflix

“The same went for three young kids from New Jersey who hadn’t yet met one another. Daniel’s journey from bullied teen to underdog hero became an indelible part of our childhoods, and something that we would always carry in our hearts,” they continued.

The three went on to praise the cast of the show for bringing their story to life and confirmed that six seasons would encompass the entire story.

“Our day one goal with ‘Cobra Kai’ has always been to end it on our terms, leaving the valley in the time and place we’ve always imagined. So it is with immense pride and thankfulness that we are able to announce that achievement. The upcoming Season Six will mark the conclusion of ‘Cobra Kai’,” they explained.

With a promise to deliver one of the “biggest” seasons yet for the show, the creators left fans with an inspiring message.

“We made it. Strike First. Strike Hard. No Mercy,” they concluded.

“Cobra Kai” takes place 30 years after the All Valley Karate Tournament from the original movie and follows the conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka).

All five seasons are streaming now on www.netflix.com/CobraKai.