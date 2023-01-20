Metallica has just dropped “Screaming Suicide”, the second single from the band’s upcoming album 72 Seasons.

Accompanying the new track is a music video from director Tim Saccenti, who’s directed the video for the earlier single “Lux Æterna,” as well as music videos for the likes of Depeche Mode.

The song addresses a serious topic, but one that the band feels is important to shine a spotlight on.

“‘Screaming Suicide’ addresses the taboo word of suicide,” says Metallica frontman James Hetfield.

“The intention is to communicate about the darkness we feel inside,” he adds. “It’s ridiculous to think we should deny that we have these thoughts. At one point or another I believe most people have thought about it. To face it is to speak the unspoken. If it’s a human experience, we should be able to talk about it. You are not alone.”

Meanwhile, tickets for the band’s upcoming tour M72 world tour have officially gone on sale.

The sprawling tour, spanning more than a year, kicks off April 27 in Amsterdam and winds up in Mexico City on Sept. 29, 2024.

The only Canadian dates scheduled for the M72 tour to date are Montreal (Aug. 11 and 13, 2023) and Edmonton (Aug. 23 and 25, 2024).