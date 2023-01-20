Former “Teen Mom” star Cory Wharton is sharing an update regarding his and Taylor Selfridge’s 7 month old daughter Maya’s health.

The little one went into hospital for open heart surgery, and despite admitting her recovery didn’t go entirely to plan, she’s back at home now.

He wrote, alongside an array of adorable photos: “I have some GOOD news to tell you all WE finally got released from the hospital ❤️🙏🏽

“I’m so thankful these past two weeks have been very up-and-down and have felt like a nightmare at times. But I always try to stay positive and being at the Children’s Hospital for two weeks & seeing some families who have been up there for months or years and some maybe won’t leave the hospital. I’m very thankful that we got released today.🙏🏽❤️”

He went on, “Maya had a successful Glenn procedure! But during recovery Maya had other plans. Mayas oxygen levels were lower than the doctors wanted it to be. 6 days after her Glenn she ended up back in the operating room for a Cath lab procedure to hopefully fix what they thought was the problem.

“It turned out that there was nothing to fix, which was great but it didn’t fully explain the oxygen levels being so low. Trying to get her off the ventilator the second time around was a lot harder.

“After this roller coaster ride of emotions, I’m just happy & thankful to be home 🙌🏽 Again just want to say thank you to everyone who supported us and prayed for us during this time, sorry if I didn’t get back to your messages, I was a little stressed out 😰,” insisting “what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.”

Selfridge also shared an update on her own account, as well as posting some pics from their hospital stay.

She began, “After 13 VERY long days in the CTICU We are home! 🤍😭 on January 4th Maya had her Glenn procedure (open heart) everything went well but during the recovery process they couldn’t figure out why Mayas oxygen wouldn’t go up.

“On January 10th Maya ended up back in the OR for a cath lab procedure because they thought they needed to place another stent or coil some things off in there to help with her oxygen. But that wasn’t the case, they didn’t find anything they needed to do which was good but she was back on a ventilator for the second time in 6 days and that was very hard to watch.

“The day after she got off her second ventilator she had an episode of what they think was pulmonary hypertension and may be the reason for her oxygen dropping and I watched her monitor just keep dropping with lots of doctors coming in her room… the fear I had was something I’ve never felt before.”

Selfridge wrote of the recovery process, “Maya will be going home on oxygen for now. We have to get reassessed in a few weeks once her lungs are healed from everything she went through. Not what we were expecting for recovery but being in childrens hospital for 2 weeks I am absolutely blessed that I get to take my child home.

“It’s very eye opening to be here. Cory and I had so many ups and downs with maya it was the most stressful thing in I think both of our lives and I will remember this forever. That all being said Mayas heart surgery is working amazing! She has one big one left but please god not for a few years 🙏🏼

“My heart goes out to any parents going through ANYTHING with their child’s health. You’ll never know until you’re watching your own child struggle. I love you so much Maya Grace but never do that again please 😂 We love your new beauty mark 🫀thank you everyone for your prayers they were definitely heard 🙌🏼”

Wharton and Selfridge announced they’d welcomed their second child in June 2022, but confirmed she had to undergo surgery due to a heart disease not long after. The little one was diagnosed with Tricuspid Atresia.

The pair also share daughter Mila together, with Wharton being a father to daughter Ryder with ex Cheyenne Floyd, as well.