Robert Pattinson’s surprising style statement can’t be missed.

During Paris Fashion Week, Pattinson arrived for the Dior Homme autumn 2023 show in striking fashion.

The “Twilight” star wore a fuzzy caramel zip-up jacket over a turtleneck made of various fabrics in the same colours. He wore the jacket with a dazzling blue, textured, semi-pleated, tweed skirt that hit mid-calf. Pattinson paired the look with black lug-sole boots.

Robert Pattinson. (Photo: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) — Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The “Batman” star, who reportedly received a $12 million fragrance deal from Dior in 2012, is a frequent visitor to the brand’s Paris menswear shows, typically donning leather jackets or suits to view the designs.

Fans have given mixed reactions for Pattinson’s outfit. One user commented: “He looks good with anything,” while another wrote: “the skirt would be ok but it´s that not matching outfit and ugly colors on him that makes this bad.”

Last year, Pattinson made his red carpet debut with girlfriend Suki Waterhouse.