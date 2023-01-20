Ariana Grande is most definitely still a singer.

The 29-year-old pop dop diva will star in the movie portrayal of the legendary Broadway show “Wicked” as Glinda. However, some fans have worried about the star’s movie endeavours.

The Grammy-winning songstress responded to a comment on TikTok that asked, “Why aren’t you a singer anymoree?!?!?”

READ MORE: Jonathan Bailey Confirms ‘Wicked’ Role, Ariana Grande And Cynthia Erivo React

Grande responded to the question in the best way possible: enchanting audiences with her stunning voice.

While performing a beautiful rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” Grande flexed her vocal chops while simultaneously proving that she will still be singing in her upcoming movie.

@arianagrande wanted to sing you a little something but don’t want to sing anything that is not “Ozian” at the moment :) keeping to my little bubble for now … done with lots of love. ♬ original sound – arianagrande

“Wanted to sing you a little something but don’t want to sing anything that is not ‘Ozian’ at the moment :),” she wrote alongside the Jan. 20 video. “Keeping to my little bubble for now…done with lots of love.”

READ MORE: Ariana Grande And Cynthia Erivo Land Leads In ‘Wicked’ Movie, Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth Respond

The pop princess performed the cover while wearing a comfy pink knit sweater with a hoodie which hid her blonde Galinda locks.

Grande will star alongside Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard. The films are set to be released in 2024 and 2025.